How a ransomware attack is affecting Ascension's facilities across the US

St. Louis-based Ascension posted an update on its website about how the ransomware attack that hit the health system on May 8 is impacting its facilities by state.

Alabama

According to the website, Ascension St. Vincent's hospitals, physician offices and care sites remain open and operational. But, because Ascension's EHR, MyChart patient portal and phone systems were knocked offline due to the hack, employees and operations are resorting to using manual systems for patient documentation.

Additionally, certain Ascension Rx retail pharmacies in Alabama are not operational, and some of its facilities have temporarily delayed diagnostic imaging and testing.

Florida

All Ascension Sacred Heart and St. Vincent's hospitals, physician offices, emergency departments and care sites remain open and operational, but are using manual systems for patient documentation.

Ascension's Florida Rx retail pharmacies cannot fill prescriptions at this time, according to the website.

Illinois

Ascension's Illinois hospitals, emergency departments, physician offices and care sites are operational and remain open. But, employees and operations have resorted to downtime procedures using manual systems for patient documentation.

Because of this, Ascension is warning patients that there may be longer than usual wait times.

"To help with delays, patients should bring notes on symptoms and a list of current medications, including prescription numbers or bottles," the website reads.

Indiana

All Ascension St. Vincent hospitals, physician offices and care sites remain open and operational, but are using manual systems for patient documentation.

Ascension's Indiana Rx retail pharmacies cannot fill prescriptions at this time, according to the website.

Additionally, all Ascension St. Vincent emergency rooms remain open and are accepting walk-in patients, although certain hospitals are diverting ambulance services for specific medical cases.

Kansas

Ascension Via Christi hospitals, physician offices and care sites are using manual systems for patient documentation but remain open and operational.

Ascension Rx retail pharmacies in Kansas cannot fill prescriptions at this time.

Maryland

Ascension St. Agnes hospital, physician offices, care sites and emergency are operational and remain open. But, employees and operations have resorted to downtime procedures using manual systems for patient documentation.

Ascension's Maryland Rx retail pharmacies are also fully functioning.

Michigan

All Ascension Michigan hospitals, physician offices and care sites remain open and operational, but are using manual systems for patient documentation.

Ascension's Michigan Rx retail pharmacies can fill prescriptions at this time, according to the website.

Additionally, all Ascension's Michigan emergency rooms remain open and are accepting walk-in patients, although certain hospitals are diverting ambulance services for specific medical cases.

Oklahoma

All Ascension St. John hospitals, physician offices and care sites remain open and operational, but are using manual systems for patient documentation.

Certain Ascension Rx retail pharmacies in Oklahoma are not operational.

Additionally emergency rooms remain open and are accepting walk-in patients, although certain hospitals are diverting ambulance services for specific medical cases.

Tennessee

All Ascension Saint Thomas hospitals, physician offices, and care sites across remain open and operational, but are using manual systems for patient documentation.

Additionally emergency rooms remain open and are accepting walk-in patients, although certain hospitals are diverting ambulance services for specific medical cases.

According to the website, Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care, Premier Radiology, Results Physiotherapy, Highpoint Health, Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital, Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital, The Little Clinic Kroger locations, affiliated ambulatory surgery centers and affiliated sleep centers were unaffected by the ransomware attack.

Texas

All Ascension Texas hospitals, physician offices and care sites remain open and operational, but are using manual systems for patient documentation.

Certain Ascension Rx retail pharmacies in Texas are not operational, according to the website.

Additionally emergency rooms remain open and are accepting walk-in patients, although certain hospitals are diverting ambulance services for specific medical cases.

Wisconsin

All Ascension Wisconsin hospitals, physician offices, emergency departments and care sites remain open and operational, but are using manual systems for patient documentation.

Ascension Rx retail pharmacies in Wisconsin cannot fill prescriptions, according to the website.