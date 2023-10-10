Top 6 health IT threats, per 200 CIOs

Clinician burnout is the No. 1 threat to hospitals and health systems, according to a survey of more than 200 CIOs and other IT leaders.

Here are the top six responses to the question: Which of the following represents the greatest threat to your organization over the next year? Software company Symplr surveyed 210 leaders in 2022 and 2023 for the October report.

1. Clinician and nursing burnout/staffing challenges: 41%

2. Financial pressure: 39%

3. Uncertainty around payer dynamics with value-based care: 9%

4. Cybersecurity/patient privacy: 5%

5. Regulatory compliance/penalties: 3%

6. Lack of interoperability/data accuracy: 3%