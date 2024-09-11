Top CHS exec to retire

At the end of the year, Lynn Simon, MD, will retire from her role as president of healthcare innovation and chief medical officer at Community Health Systems. She will continue to work with the Franklin, Tenn.-based system as a consultant.

Dr. Simon has worked with CHS for 14 years, assuming the CMO role in 2017. Effective Jan. 1, she will transition into a consulting position focused on cultivating new partnerships and advising the system's management team on efforts to enhance innovation across care delivery, patient experience and clinician workflows, according to a Sept. 11 news release.

Dr. Simon is behind many partnerships that have led to better outcomes for patients and more streamlined workflows for clinicians, CHS leaders said in sharing the news of her transition. She played a key role in establishing the health system's partnership with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, with the pharmaceutical company serving as a wholesale drug distributor for CHS ' 71 hospitals.

Once Dr. Simon transitions to the consulting arrangement, Miguel Benet, MD, will become president of clinical operations and CMO. He is currently the executive vice president of clinical operations.