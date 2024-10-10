Chicago system taps 2nd CFO in 10 months

Sinai Chicago, a four-hospital system, has appointed Paul Goldberg executive vice president of finance and CFO.

The appointment comes less than 10 months after Kenneth McGhee was named CFO. The health system did not respond to Becker's request for more details on the move.

Mr. Goldberg has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare finance and administration, including executive leadership roles at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center before it was acquired by Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

As senior vice president and CFO at Jersey City Medical Center, he led a turnaround plan that took the hospital from a $20M operating loss to a $30M profit, according to Sinai Chicago.

Mr. Goldberg has a master’s degree in finance from Temple University in Philadelphia and is an advanced member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Sinai Chicago comprises a network of four hospitals, more than 15 community clinics, a research institute and about 3,300 providers, including 800 physicians, according to its website.