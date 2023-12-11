Sinai Chicago taps CFO

Sinai Chicago has named Kenneth McGhee executive vice president of finance and CFO.

Mr. McGhee joins Sinai Chicago with nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare finance and administrative experience, including experience in safety net hospitals, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Dec. 11.

He begins his new role Jan. 8. He most recently served as assistant vice president of finance at Chicago-based Jackson Park Hospital, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously served as CFO of Chicago-based Loretto Hospital.