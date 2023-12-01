COO of Tennessee hospital gives resignation days after CEO

Cory Everett has resigned from his position as COO of Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital, effective Dec. 12, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

As of Dec. 1, there is no interim or replacement COO.

The hospital confirmed the exit of Mr. Everett days after CEO Harold Naramore, MD, submitted his resignation. Dr. Naramore, who was named CEO of Blount Memorial on June 9, 2022, after serving as the hospital's chief medical officer for more than 12 years, will resign, effective Jan. 1. Jonathan Smith, the hospital's CFO, was selected as interim CEO, according to The Daily Times.

Mr. Everett has served as COO of Blount Memorial since June 2022. He has been a member of the hospital's executive team since 2016 and has had responsibilities including operations within clinical services and leading the hospital's physician group, according to The Daily Times.

The resignations of both executives come amid a tumultuous year and a half for the hospital, including disputes between hospital leaders and Blount County government over the CEO appointment process, hospital assets and property. Mediation talks between the parties last month resulted in competing proposals for a resolution, as well as potential for a negotiated settlement, according to The Daily Times.

Blount Memorial was founded in 1947 and is governed by a board of directors comprising nine members, four of which are appointed by the Blount County Commission, two by the city of Maryville, two by the city of Alcoa and one by the Maryville College board of trustees. The hospital does not have an external operating partner.