Tennessee hospital chief medical officer takes CEO role

Harold Naramore, MD, is the new CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tenn.

Dr. Naramore stepped into the CEO role June 9 after serving as the hospital's chief medical officer for more than 12 years, according to The Daily Times. He succeeds Don Heinemann, who told the board he was ready to retire from the CEO position.

Mr. Heinemann will help support the transition of leadership through Aug. 1, according to the report.

As of April 30, Blount Memorial Hospital had recorded a loss of $25.6 million this fiscal year, according to the report.



"We've worked with [Dr. Naramore] in his role as chief medical officer for almost 13 years," Robert Redwine, hospital board president, said, according to The Daily Times. "We look forward to him helping our hospital face the challenging years ahead."