Jeremy Zoch, PhD, was appointed president and CEO of Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dr. Zoch will begin his new role Aug. 19, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

He will join Northridge from the 463-bed Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange (Calif.), where he most recently served as CEO.

Northridge is a 394-bed facility. Its parent organization, San Francisco-based Dignity Health, is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.