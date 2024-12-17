RWJUH Rahway taps chief administrative officer

Eric Kleinert, MSN, RN, has been named chief administrative officer of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway (N.J.), effective Dec. 31.

Mr. Kleinert will succeed Kirk Tice, the hospital's retiring president and CEO, according to a Dec. 17 news release shared with Becker's.

With three decades of healthcare experience, Mr. Kleinert joined RWJUH Rahway in 2012 and was named chief nursing officer in 2023. He played a key role in the hospital's operational response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of its Epic EHR system, the release said.

The hospital is part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.