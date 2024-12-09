Oregon hospital names new CEO

Josiah "Sy" Johnson has been named CEO of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Ore.

Mr. Johnson brings more than two decades of healthcare experience to the role, according to a Dec. 9 news release from Samaritan Health Services.

He most recently served as COO of Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health, the release said. Before that, he held leadership roles at Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth, including CEO of the PeaceHealth Columbia Network, according to his LinkedIn page.

Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center is part of Corvallis-based Samaritan Health, a five-hospital system that includes more than 100 primary care and specialty physician clinics.