Vermont hospital chief medical officer retires, new leader named

St. Johnsbury-based Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital's chief medical officer, Michael Rousse, MD, is retiring, ABC affiliate WCAX reported July 7.

Dr. Rousse has worked at the hospital for 20 years and was appointed CMO in 2019. He told WCAX he plans to spend his retirement farming.

Ryan Sexton, MD, the hospital's emergency room medical director, will take over as chief medical officer. Dr. Sexton has been with the hospital for nine years and previously served as a physician and assistant professor at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, N.J., according to his LinkedIn page.