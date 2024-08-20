Encompass names hospital CEO

Ashley Black has been appointed CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Morgantown (W.Va.).

Ms. Black has been with Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health since 2019, according to an Aug. 19 LinkedIn post from the health system.

Ms. Black is also CEO of satellite location Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Morgantown at Bridgeport (W.Va.), a system spokesperson confirmed.

Prior to joining the health system, Ms. Black owned an outpatient therapy clinic, according to the post.

Encompass Health is a 158-hospital system.