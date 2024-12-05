Trinity Health names VP of finance for 2 hospitals

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health has named Elena Barberis vice president of finance for both Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Trinity Health Holy Cross Health and Athens, Ga.-based St. Mary's Health Care System.

In her new role, Ms. Barberis and her team will provide strategic and financial planning and support to the regional CFO, CEOs, leadership teams, boards and Trinity Health's finance department, according to a Dec. 4 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Barberis served as executive director and controller for Northeast Georgia Health System. She also previously served as vice president of finance for Miami-based Jackson Health System and associate CFO of North Miami Beach, Fla.-based Jackson North Medical Center.