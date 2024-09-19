Banner Health hospital taps CEO

Sandy Dugger has been named CEO of Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland, Wyo.

Ms. Dugger previously served as Platte County Memorial's COO before becoming CEO of Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville, Calif., according to a Sept. 4 Facebook post from the Wyoming hospital. She will continue to serve as CEO of Banner Lassen Medical Center.

She has been with Phoenix-based Banner Health for 35 years, the post said.

She succeeds Zach Miller, who served as CEO of both Platte County Memorial Hospital and Banner Torrington (Wyo.) Community Hospital, according to the post.

Ingrid Long, RN, was named CEO of the Torrington facility in August.