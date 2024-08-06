Banner Health names hospital CEO

Ingrid Long, RN, has been named CEO of Banner Health Torrington (Wyo.) Community Hospital.

Ms. Long was most recently chief nursing officer of the hospital. She began working there as an operating room manager in 2010, according to an Aug. 5 Facebook post from the hospital.

Ms. Long succeeds Zach Miller, who was CEO for about five years. Mr. Miller accepted a new role as associate administrator of Banner Health's Boswell and Del E Webb medical centers in Sun City, Ariz., according to a post on his LinkedIn page.



Banner Health is a 30-hospital system based in Phoenix, according to its website.