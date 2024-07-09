HCA Texas hospital names COO

Sam Pena, BSN, was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, according to a message to staff from CEO Chris Osentowski.

The message, which was shared with Becker's, said Mr. Pena began his new role July 8.

Mr. Pena joined Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the medical center's parent organization, in 2012, according to Mr. Osentowski.

Mr. Pena's previous roles include nursing positions at Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center. He also was director of patient care services, vice president of cardiovascular services and, most recently, vice president of operations.