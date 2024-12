East Orange, N.J.-based CareWell Health has named Rafael Ramos vice president of revenue cycle, according to a post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Ramos has been with the health system for 14 years, according to his LinkedIn page. He most recently served as senior director of revenue cycle.

His previous roles with CareWell include manager of patient financial services and patient access manager. He was an account advisor at Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System before joining CareWell.