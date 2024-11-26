OSF HealthCare hospital names president

Jackie Kernan, MSN, RN, has been named president of OSF HealthCare St. Katharine Medical Center in Dixon, Ill.

Ms. Kernan's appointment is effective Jan. 1, when OSF HealthCare begins operations at the hospital, according to a Nov. 26 news release from the Peoria, Ill.-based health system.

Currently serving as president of OSF HealthCare St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton, Ill., and OSF HealthCare St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, Ill., Ms. Kernan will remain interim leader of those facilities until a new president is named, the release said.

In her new role, Ms. Kernan will oversee internal operations and align OSF St. Katharine with the system's overall strategy. Currently known as Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, it will become the 17th in the OSF HealthCare Ministry.

OSF St. Katharine has also named Drew Fenner vice president of operations and special projects. Mr. Fenner previously served as vice president and chief quality officer for Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, the release said.