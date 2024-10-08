Intermountain hospital taps president from HCA

Jamison Robinett was appointed president of Cedar City (Utah) Hospital, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

Mr. Robinett will succeed Eric Packer, who will retire in December, according to a news release.

Mr. Packer has spent eight years as president of the 48-bed hospital. Mr. Robinett comes to the role after serving as COO of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

The new position marks a return to Utah for Mr. Robinett, who began his healthcare career in Intermountain at the Southern Utah Neurosciences Institute in St George, according to the release.

Intermountain Health is a 34-hospital system serving patients and communities in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming.