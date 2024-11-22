CoxHealth names new marketing chief

Kyle Brown has been named vice president of marketing and communications at Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth.

Mr. Brown started in the role, where he will oversee marketing and corporate communications for the six-hospital system, on Nov. 8.

He most recently served as senior director of global corporate communications and digital strategy for diagnostics company Cue Health. He has also worked in marketing leadership positions at Dell Technologies and Merck.

He is replacing Jann Holland, who will onboard Mr. Brown until she retires in the spring.