PeaceHealth names hospital chief administrative officer

Kelly Gooch -

Sarah Cook, DNP, RN, was named chief administrative officer of PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska, effective Oct. 28.

Dr. Cook began her healthcare career with PeaceHealth, progressing from a certified nursing assistant to roles as an RN, house supervisor, and manager before assuming her most recent position as director of surgical services for Ketchikan Medical Center, according to PeaceHealth's LinkedIn profile.

Ketchikan Medical Center is part of Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth, a nonprofit Catholic health system with about 16,000 employees, more than 3,000 providers, over 160 clinics, and nine medical centers.

