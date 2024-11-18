Missouri system names transitional CEO

Melody Trimble, MSN, has been appointed transitional CEO of West Plains, Mo.-based Ozarks Healthcare as the board searches for a permanent leader.

Ms. Trimble most recently served as CEO of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus, Ga., according to a Nov. 15 news release shared with Becker's.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Tom Keller, who will become president and CEO of Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System on Dec. 1.

Ozarks Healthcare includes a 114-bed acute care hospital, pharmacies, specialty and family medicine clinics, and home care services.