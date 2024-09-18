Missouri system CEO to depart for new role

Tom Keller is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of West Plains, Mo.-based Ozarks Healthcare for a new leadership position.

Mr. Keller will join Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System on Dec. 1, according to a Sept. 18 news release from Ozarks Healthcare.

During his tenure at Ozarks, Mr. Keller oversaw the expansion of rural clinics and pharmacies. Under his leadership, the system also successfully implemented an electronic medical record system, the release siad.

Ozarks Healthcare includes a 114-bed acute care hospital, pharmacies, specialty and family medicine clinics, and home care services.