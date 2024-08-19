Arkansas system names president

Aaron Hilton was named president of Walnut Ridge, Ark.-based Lawrence Healthcare, according to an Aug. 16 Facebook post.

Mr. Hilton most recently served as administrative fellow and led patient care and system operations projects at Jonesboro, Ark.-based St. Bernards Healthcare.

In that role, Mr. Hilton led and restructured the sterile processing department at St. Bernards Medical Center and enhanced care at St. Bernards Pregnancy Clinic through reorganization, the post said.

Mr. Hilton succeeds Josh Conlee, who was named senior vice president of strategic services at St. Bernards Healthcare, which is affiliated with Lawrence Healthcare.

Lawrence Healthcare includes a critical access hospital, long-term care facility, family medical center and specialty clinic, according to its website.