Ascension Kansas hospital president to retire

Drew Talbott, president of Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kan., will retire Aug. 30, one day before the hospital transitions to ownership by St. Louis-based Mercy.

Mr. Talbott joined Via Christi in 1996 and has been president for four years, according to an Aug. 6 news release shared with Becker's by St. Louis-based Ascension. He was previously its COO for 13 years.

Ownership of the hospital will transition to Mercy on Sept. 1, the release said. The acquisition plans were first announced in February.