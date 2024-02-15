Mercy to acquire Ascension hospital

St. Louis-based Mercy plans to acquire ownership of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kan.

The proposed transaction includes the hospital, its locations and related physician practices, but excludes Ascension Living Via Christi Village facilities and operations. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Mercy currently operates two hospitals in Kansas — Mercy Hospital Columbus and Mercy Specialty Hospital-Southeast Kansas in Galena — and two primary care clinics.

"Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg has been committed to our mission of serving all persons, with special attention to those who are most vulnerable," Ascension Via Christi President and CEO Kevin Strecker said. "As a regional provider, Mercy is well positioned to carry on this legacy, serving the community through an integrated care delivery system."

Ascension and Mercy are both Catholic, nonprofit entities and are among the largest health systems in the country.