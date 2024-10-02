Tenet California hospital taps 4th CEO in 2 years

Two Tenet Healthcare hospitals in California will have new leadership in November, local news outlets the Livermore Vine and the Turlock Journal reported.

Murali Naidu, MD, CEO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, will become CEO of San Ramon Regional Medical Center, and Michael "Mike" Klepin will become CEO of Emanuel Medical Center, according to the publications. The changes are effective Nov. 4.

Dr. Naidu has served as CEO of Emmanuel Medical Center since November 2021. He also previously served as CEO of Tenet's Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.).

When Dr. Naidu takes the helm from interim San Ramon Regional CEO Beenu Chadha in November, he will become San Ramon Regional's fourth leader since 2022, according to the Livermore Vine. Ms. Chadha took the helm when Warren Kirk retired in 2023. Mr. Kirk replaced Ann Lucena, who became CEO of the hospital in April 2018.

Ms. Chadha will retain her role as the hospital's CFO after the leadership transition, according to the Livermore Vine.

Mr. Klepin joins Emmanuel Medical Center after serving as president of St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston. He also previously served as CEO of Southern California Hospital at Culver City (Calif.).