Tenet names new CEO of California hospital

Murali Naidu, MD, was appointed CEO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

He assumed the position on Nov. 15, a news release said.

"As a physician CEO, Dr. Naidu is dedicated to prioritizing the patient experience and making sure we provide excellent care for each person who walks through our doors," said Warren Kirk, CEO of Tenet’s Northern California group. "I am confident that Emanuel will continue to grow under his leadership to serve the needs of our patients in Turlock and surrounding communities."

Dr. Naidu previously served as CEO of Tenet's Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.).

Before joining Tenet, he was the chief physician executive at Managed Care Systems in Bakersfield, Calif., where he assisted in the onboarding of 140,000 members and 750 physicians, the news release said.