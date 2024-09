Brentwood, Tenn.-based TriStar Health, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, has appointed Ajit Singh, MD, as division chief medical officer.

Dr. Singh has worked with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for more than 15 years. At TriStar Health, he will oversee clinical care and quality initiatives across 10 hospitals and five freestanding emergency departments.

He most recently served as CMO of Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Va., and Spotsylvania in Fredericksburg, Va., both part of HCA.