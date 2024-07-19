PeaceHealth appoints chief executive of medical group

Melissa Edwards, MD, has been named chief executive of the medical group at Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth.

Dr. Edwards is a board-certified gynecologist and has held various clinical leadership roles since joining the health system in 1997. In 2021, she became surgical chief medical officer of the Oregon network. She has been serving as interim chief executive of PeaceHealth Medical Group since early this year, according to a July 18 news release.

In her new role, Dr. Edwards will be responsible for leading the medical group to achieve operational and performance goals, including expanding access to care and the integration of walk-in services.