Cleveland Clinic hospital taps VP, chief medical officer

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Fla., has selected Richard Rothman, MD, as vice president and chief medical officer.

In addition, Dr. Rothman will maintain his position as chief medical operations officer for Cleveland Clinic's Florida market, which includes five hospitals. In that role, he leads the hospital-at-home program, which he founded in 2023, according to an Aug. 19 news release.

Dr. Rothman joined Cleveland Clinic Indian River, a 322-bed hospital, 10 years ago and has since served in progressive leadership roles.