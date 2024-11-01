Bellin Region president to retire

Chris Woleske, who has held leadership roles with Bellin Health and Bellin and Gundersen Health System for more than 26 years, is retiring as executive vice president and Bellin Region president.

Ms. Woleske's retirement is effective July 1, 2025, although she will remain in a consultative role with the health system through the end of next year, according to a news release.

Bellin and Gundersen CEO Scott Rathgaber, MD, will temporarily assume Ms. Woleske's current role until next steps are determined for Bellin Region leadership.

Bellin and Gundersen Health System, becoming Emplify Health, is a nonprofit healthcare network with headquarters in Green Bay and La Crosse, Wis. The health system was formed in the 2022 merger of Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System.

Ms. Woleske joined Bellin Health in 1998 and served in positions including general counsel, executive vice president leading hospital services, and ultimately COO before her appointment as president and CEO of Bellin Health in 2018, the release said. She has been in her current role since the completion of the 2022 merger.