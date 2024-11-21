Florida hospital CEO to exit for Alabama role

Justin Serrano has been appointed CEO of Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala., effective Dec. 9.

Mr. Serrano currently serves as CEO of Santa Rosa Medical Center in Milton, Fla., according to a Nov. 21 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to joining the 129-bed Florida hospital in 2022, Mr. Serrano was vice president of operations at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In his new role, Mr. Serrano will succeed Matthew Banks, who stepped down in August after leading Crestwood Medical Center since 2022.

Crestwood Medical Center is a 180-bed hospital and part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.