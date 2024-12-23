U of Michigan hospital president steps down

Denny Martin, DO, has stepped down as president of Lansing-based University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing.

Dr. Martin will focus on his clinical patients in the coming weeks, with his last day at the hospital set for Jan. 10, according to a Dec. 20 statement shared with Becker's.

Margaret Dimond, PhD, regional president of UM Health, has been named interim hospital president, effective immediately. Dr. Dimond and her team "will prioritize delivering high-quality patient care while addressing the hospital's financial challenges," the statement said.

E.W. Sparrow Hospital was renamed UM Health-Sparrow Lansing in April following UM Health's acquisition of Lansing-based Sparrow Health System.