Louisiana hospital CEO to retire after 8 years

Larry Meese, CEO of Zachary, La.-based Lane Regional Medical Center, will retire Oct. 31.

During his tenure, Mr. Meese led significant expansion projects, according to an Oct. 2 news release from Lane Regional. He spearheaded the hospital's $90 million expansion project which included new patient rooms and surgical floor, the release said.

Mr. Meese also implemented a new electronic medical record system and added service lines including pediatrics, audiology and gastroenterology, among others.

Before joining the hospital, Mr. Meese was CEO of Marianna, Fla.-based Jackson Hospital from 2009 to 2017, where he also led a number of service and facility expansion projects for the hospital.

Lane Regional Medical Center is a 131-bed facility.