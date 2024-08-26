HSHS builds out exec team for Wisconsin market

Hospital Sisters Health System is unveiling a new executive team for its Wisconsin market.

Springfield, Ill.-based HSHS is rebuilding and rearranging its organizational structure in Wisconsin after closing two hospitals in the state earlier this year. As part of this reorganization, HSHS has introduced a new senior leadership model, designating market-level chief executives to oversee operations in its core markets.

The newly appointed executive leaders will manage HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, and HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls. HSHS made announced the appointments Aug. 26 in a news release shared with Becker's.

Robert J. Erickson has been named HSHS Wisconsin market president and CEO, with oversight of all four hospitals. He will also serve as president and CEO of HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center.

John Wagner takes on the role of HSHS Wisconsin market COO, a newly created position that provides leadership for the new chief administrative officer roles at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, and HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital. Mr. Wagner previously served as president and CEO of the former HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals in western Wisconsin.

Andrew Bowman has been appointed Chief Administrative Officer at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital. He previously served within HSHS and its physician partner, Prevea Health.

Colleen Koski has been promoted to chief administrative officer at HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital.

Isabelle Garibaldi, DNP, was named HSHS Wisconsin market CNO.

Ted Collison, MD, was named HSHS Wisconsin market CMO in June.