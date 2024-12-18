Colorado hospital taps CEO

Rex Walk has been named CEO of Southeast Colorado Hospital District in Springfield.

The hospital is managed by Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corp., according to a Dec. 17 LinkedIn post from the organization.

Mr. Walk brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to the hospital district's website. He previously served as interim CEO of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyo.

Southeast Colorado Hospital District includes an acute care hospital, a long-term care center, a home health agency and hospice, and a speciality clinic.