Ochsner Health names hospital's 1st woman CEO

Beth Walker, who has served as CEO of Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans since 2019, has been appointed CEO of Ochsner Health's flagship facility.

Ms. Walker was named CEO of Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans, effective Sept. 23, according to a system news release shared with Becker's.

She began her career at Ochsner Medical Center in 2002 and later became COO of ambulatory clinics in 2013. Ms. Walker is the hospital's first woman CEO, the release said.

Ochsner Health is a 46-hospital system with more than 370 health and urgent care centers.