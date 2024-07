William Perno has been named CEO of Springfield-based Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.

Mr. Perno brings over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience to Ohio Valley, according to a July 19 news release from the hospital. He was set to start July 22, Mr. Perno said on LinkedIn.

He was most recently Cityblock Health's Ohio market vice president, overseeing growth initiatives and strategic development, the release said.

Mr. Perno succeeds Ron Connovich, who was named CEO on Nov. 1.