Ohio hospital taps CEO

Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital in Springfield, Ohio, has named Ron Connovich president and CEO.

Mr. Connovich has spent the past two years as president and CEO of Connovich Consulting, where he worked with hospitals and health systems to improve patient experience and access, expand service lines and manage population health, according to a Nov. 1 news release from the hospital. He has 30 years of healthcare leadership experience and previously served a decade in C-suite roles within Kettering (Ohio) Health.

He succeeds Steve Eisentrager, who is retiring.