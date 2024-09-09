California hospital CEO exits after less than a year

After less than a year in the role, Christopher Bjornberg is no longer CEO of Brawley, Calif.-based Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, the hospital board confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's on Sept. 9.

The departure was announced in a Sept. 9 news release from the hospital shared on Facebook.

"After thorough discussion and consideration, it was decided by the Board of Directors to move forward with this decision," the hospital said in its statement. "In the absence of the CEO, the Board of Directors will continue overseeing district operations until an interim is found."



Mr. Bjornberg was named CEO in November. He previously served as CEO of Mayers Memorial Healthcare District in Fall River Mills, Calif.