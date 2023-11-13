California health district names CEO

Brawley, Calif.-based Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District has tapped Christopher Bjornberg as CEO.

Mr. Bjornberg most recently served as CEO of Mayers Memorial Healthcare District in Fall River Mills, Calif. In 2022, he was elected Northern Sierra section chair of the Hospital Council for the California Hospital Association, according to a Nov. 10 news release from Pioneers Memorial.

"As Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District's new CEO, Mr. Bjornberg will be leading the district through this time of transition by focusing on continuing the progress made over the last year stabilizing finances, improving employee satisfaction and retention, process and procedure improvement, elevating quality and patient satisfaction," the release said.