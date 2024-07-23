Deaconess hospital taps new chief administrative officer

Keith Miller has been named chief administrative officer of Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

Mr. Miller was also named Deaconess Indiana Region President, according to a July 22 news release from Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System that was shared with Becker's.

He will start the week of Aug. 12, a Deaconess spokesperson confirmed.

A 17-year veteran of healthcare leadership, Mr. Miller's most recent role was CEO of Lawrenceville, Ill.-based Lawrence County Memorial Hospital, also a Deaconess affiliate.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is a 114-bed facility.