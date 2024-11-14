USA Health taps executive for virtual, rural initiatives

Liz Kirby has been named executive director for virtual care and rural initiatives at Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health.

Ms. Kirby most recently served as CEO of Monroe County Hospital in Monroeville, Ala., according to a Nov. 13 news release from USA Health.

USA Health is creating a rural care program office to expand access to care and improve quality of care, including through telemedicine, the release said. The initiative aims to address the rural healthcare crisis by fostering growth in the physician workforce.

Ms. Kirby previously served at USA Health as assistant administrator at Children's & Women's Hospital in Mobile.