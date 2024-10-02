UNC Health Rex taps president

Chad Setliff was appointed president of UNC Health Rex and Triangle East, overseeing hospital campuses located in Raleigh, Holly Springs, Clayton, and Smithfield, in North Carolina.

Mr. Setliff will begin his new role on Oct. 28, according to a news release.

He joins UNC Rex after serving as senior vice president of Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C., where he was president of the Greater Winston-Salem market and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, the release said.

Mr. Setliff replaces Ernie Bovio, who stepped down to become president of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Coastal Market in the Wilmington, N.C. region.