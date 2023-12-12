UNC Health Rex president to step down for Novant role

Ernie Bovio is stepping down as president of Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex to become president of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Coastal Market in the Wilmington, N.C. region.

Mr. Bovio's last day at UNC Health Rex is Jan. 7, according to a Dec. 12 hospital news release. Kirsten Riggs, BSN, RN, COO of UNC Rex, will serve as interim president until a successor is named.

Mr. Bovio has served as president of UNC Rex since October 2019.

During his tenure, Mr. Bovio led UNC Health Rex through the pandemic, oversaw significant growth, and unified operations with Smithfield, N.C.-based UNC Health Johnston, according to Wesley Burks, MD, CEO of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.

Ms. Riggs joined UNC Health Rex in 1998 and has held previous leadership roles in cardiology, surgical services and ambulatory administration.