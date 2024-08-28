IU Health Physicians names new president

Indiana University Health and Indiana University School of Medicine, both based in Indianapolis, have named Michele Saysana, MD, senior vice president of academic medicine and executive associate dean for clinical affairs, effective Oct. 1.

The role is traditionally titled IU Health Physicians president, according to an Aug. 28 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to her new role, Dr. Saysana served as CMO of IU Health's adult academic health center in Indianapolis.

Dr. Saysana will succeed Kevin Gebke, MD, who has served as interim president of IU Health Physicians, in addition to his role as senior vice president of Community Medicine.