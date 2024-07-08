UT Health San Antonio names interim CIO

UT Health San Antonio has named Michael Schnabel as its new interim vice president and CIO.

Mr. Schnabel will succeed Yeman Collier, who has been at the health system for 12 years. According to a July 8 news release from UT Health, Mr. Collier is leaving the organization to serve as senior vice president and CIO at University of Chicago Medicine, effective July 28.

Mr. Schnabel currently serves as the chief information security officer and assistant vice president of information security and operations at UT Health San Antonio. In his new role, he will oversee the information security team, handle information security responsibilities and report to the president's office, according to the release.

UT Health San Antonio is conducting a search for a permanent vice president and CIO.