HCA Houston hospital taps COO

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood in Texas has appointed Adrian Moren0 as COO, effective Nov. 18.

Mr. Moreno most recently served as COO and ethics and compliance officer at HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball in Texas. Under his leadership, the hospital achieved significant EBITDA growth from 2021-23, boosted elective surgery volumes, raised employee engagement scores and reported no surgical site infections in 2023, among other accomplishments.

His appointment marks a return to HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, where he previously served as assistant COO.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adrian back to HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood," CEO John Corbeil said in an Oct. 30 news release. "His extensive experience and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the quality of care we provide to our community."



