OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois taps new president

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois, part of Peoria-based OSF HealthCare, has tapped Meg Zakrzewski, MSN, as president, effective Sept. 29.

Ms. Zakrzewski will succeed Mike Wells, who was named president of Peoria-based OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, according to an Aug. 19 news release.

In her new role, Ms. Zakrzewski will have direct oversight for the hospital's clinical service operations in collaboration with the shared supporting leaders and service divisions at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

She will also be in charge of OSF Children's Hospital's financial performance, along with identifying and responding to market conditions and "developing and implementing appropriate plans, goals, budgets and policies."

Prior to her new role, Ms. Zakrzewski served as vice president of pediatrics at Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent. She also served as the co-chairperson for the Ascension national pediatrics service line.





